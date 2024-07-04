New Delhi: Fawad Khan is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the undying charm of the Pakistani actor. There are reports that Fawad Khan has signed a romcom with Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor and fans cannot contain their excitement ever since the news is out. As per reports," The romantic comedy narrates the story of how two broken people meet by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love."

As Fawad Khan’s comeback news is making headlines, fans are revisiting the old times when the star was present in India and had several movies lined up including Kalki 2898 AD actress Deepika Padukone.

Watch the old viral video of Fawad Khan spelling his magic on Deepika Padukone where Ranveer Singh clearly looked unhappy.

Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone had once set the stage on fire with their crackling chemistry as they walked the ramp together. One video of Fawad created quite a stir online where he is seen flirting with Deepika Padukone and reciting the lyrics of Roop Tera Mastana for her on the stage. This video left Fawad and Deepika's fans swooning and they wanted them to star in a film together. But what grabbed more attention was how Ranveer Singh showed his rejected face while Fawad was flirting with Deepika.

Fawad Khan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil before the ban on the Pakistani actor.