When Rajkummar Rao sold a pen to Leonardo DiCaprio

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta in his forthcoming film "Made In China", has shared a funny Instagram video of himself selling a pen to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta in his forthcoming film "Made In China", has shared a funny Instagram video of himself selling a pen to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the video captioned "When Raghu Bhai met Leo Bhai. #MadeInChina" that Rajkummar shared on Saturday, he gives a hilarious spin to Dicaprio's final scene from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street".

The video begins with the clip of the movie where the "Titanic" star asks a person to sell him a pen.

Adding a twist in the scene, Rajkummar enters with the clip. "Leo Bhai kem chho! Arre Leo Bhai this pen is your story but the refill is the hero. So sell the hero," he says in Hindi.

The one-minute clip ends with DiCaprio applauding the skills of the businessman.

Rajkummar's video currently has 1,49,406 views. The actor's girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa took to the comment section, where she dropped some laughing emojis.

"Made In China" narrates the business journey of 'jugaadu' entrepreneur. Many scenes have been shot in China, and the actor took inspiration from his own experiences to add to his character.

Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release around Diwali.

