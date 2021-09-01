When Ranbir Kapoor gave sister Riddhima Kapoor’s clothes to his girlfriends!

New Delhi: Actress Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be soon seen as the special guests on the Sunday episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

During their visit on the show, the mother-daughter duo has some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma.

During one such conversation, Kapil asks Riddhima to elaborate the time when she was studying in London and her brother Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

Riddhima laughingly says: "Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings."

Neetu Kapoor also shared the pics on her Instagram account and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow

Styled by @anaitashroffadajania.."

To this, Neetu Kapoor adds: "I have never given money to my children. But give them only as much as they need and never spoil them. I used to give them just enough."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the professional front, Riddhima is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni in New Delhi and the couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni.

While on the other hand, Neetu will be next seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo.`