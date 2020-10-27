हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

When Ranveer Singh confessed Aditya Roy Kapur came in the way of his love life during college days

In 2017, Ranveer Singh had told Neha Dhupia that his ex-girlfriend in college had broken-up with him "to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur".

When Ranveer Singh confessed Aditya Roy Kapur came in the way of his love life during college days
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh said Aditya Roy Kapur have occupied a spot on the trends list today for an interesting story related to their love lives back in their college days. Aditya is all set to appear on Neha Dhupia's radio show 'No Filter Neha 5' and ahead of the premiere a revelation by Ranveer has taken over the internet.

It was in 2017 that Ranveer, while interacting with Neha on 'No Filter Neha 2', had said that his ex-girlfriend in college had broken-up with him "to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur" 

Neha had asked him if Aditya had ever come in the way of his love life and Ranveer replied by saying, "Yeah, he has. He absolutely has". 

"So, here's the thing about Aditya. He has always been a hottie. Aditya Roy Kapur was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time, who is now married with a kid. So, she... I was really like mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then, she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur," Ranveer told Neha, adding that 'Malang' star knows this story.

Now, three years later, Aditya has reacted to Ranveer's confession and quipped, "Maybe, I didn't know how he felt," Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

Aditya added, "Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her."

Ranveer Singh is now married to actress Deepika Padukone. They hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2018. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAditya Roy KapurNeha Dhupia
Next
Story

Preggers Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, twins with sister Karisma Kapoor in new boomerang video - Watch
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Joint statement issued by India-US on 2 plus 2 dialogue