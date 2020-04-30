When Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared stage and talked about '102 Not Out' - Watch throwback video

New Delhi: When the crème de la crème of Indian cinema - Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starred together in '102 Not Out', it indeed was a special moment for all. The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has bid goodbye to this material world today (April 30, 2020) Thursday at 8.45 am, leaving behind a cinematic legacy which is unmatched and unparalleled.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

His demise has left the film fraternity, his fans, well-wishers, relatives and family shattered, who are mourning a huge loss. Amid this, we found a throwback video of the time when megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were in conversation about their last movie '102 Not Out' together. They shared the stage and interacted about movies and other things.

Watch it here:

(The above video has been sourced from DESIblitz.com)

Their camaraderie surely is heart-winning. The film '102 Not Out', a 2018 release, brought back the two legendary icons together after a long hiatus of 27 years on-screen. It was directed by Umesh Shukla and was based on the Gujarati play of the same name. Before '102 Not Out', Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together in 1991 release 'Ajooba'.

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first ones to have shared the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on social media.