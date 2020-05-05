When Rishi Kapoor predicted ‘huge stardom’ for wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier

New Delhi: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier got huge recognition in 2018 after her a clip of her wink in Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ went viral. She became an overnight sensation and the nation was crushing over her video. It was at that time when late actor Rishi Kapoor predicted ‘huge stardom’ for Priya and was all praises for her. He also quipped why didn’t she come during his time.

On Thursday (April 30), when he died in Mumbai, Priya Prakash Varrier remembered the actor’s words for her and on her Instagram page, she shared a screenshot of the same tweet and paid her tribute to him.

In his tweet on February 16, 2018, Rishi Kapoor had written, "I predict huge stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive, coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol."

Check out his tweet here:

I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

Meanwhile, in her tribute remembering Rishi Kapoor, Priya wrote, “I can’t even begin to tell you how much these words mean to me. They motivate and help me have faith even when I refuse to believe in myself. It is one thing I shall cherish forever. I wish mein apke time mein hoti aur bas ek baar apse milti. May your soul rest in peace, sir.”

Rishi Kapoor died at a hospital in Mumbai. He battled leukemia for two years. The veteran actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meeting was held over the weekend and his ashes were immersed in Banganga in Mumbai.