हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

When Salman Khan forgot to pay Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

Salman got to know about his loan when he paid a visit to the same mechanic to get his cycle's tyre fixed recently.

When Salman Khan forgot to pay Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

Mumabai: Superstar Salman Khan has recently shared a funny anecdote from his childhood days when he had forgotten to pay Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic.

At Umang, a Mumbai Police Welfare Fund's Initiative event, Salman revealed to comedian Kapil Sharma about how he owes Rs 1.25 to mechanic.

And Salman got to know about his loan when he paid a visit to the same mechanic to get his cycle's tyre fixed recently.

" I was wearing shorts and had no money on me. So, I told Kaka to repair it and that I would pay him later. That's when he told me that "Tu bachpan mein bhi aisa hi karta tha. Tune ek baar bahut pehle cycle theek karaya tha aur aaj tak uske paise nahi diye. Tera aaj bhi Rs 1.25 udhaar hai' I felt so embarrassed," Salman said.

The "Dabangg" star also mentioned that later when he returned him his money, the mechanic refused to take it.

Salman even narrated a story when he used to drive a scooter with half kerosene and half petrol to save money.

Tags:
Salman KhanSalmanUmang
Next
Story

Disha Patani on Malang co-star Anil Kapoor: My Mr India still looks the same

Must Watch

PT3M53S

BJP's Sambit Patra's take on protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh