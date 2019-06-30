When Salman Khan offered water to a monkey

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has been sharing a lot of interesting stuff on social media nowadays. From photographs with his dog to videos with his nephews, the 'Dabangg' actor's social media feed is now filled with fun moments from his daily routine.

On Sunday, Khan uploaded a video on Instagram in which he was seen offering water in plastic bottle to a monkey, whom he addressed as his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

The monkey however, refused the bottle. Khan then offered the primate water in a glass, which he quickly grabbed.

"Hamara Bajrangi Bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta," Salman captioned the video.