close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

When Salman Khan sported ganji at a wedding

Bina Kak on Wednesday posted a few throwback images of her "choti's wedding" on Instagram.

When Salman Khan sported ganji at a wedding

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has often gone shirtless for his films, but he sported the ganji look at the wedding of actress-turned-politician Bina Kak's daughter.

Bina Kak on Wednesday posted a few throwback images of her "choti's wedding" on Instagram.

Going by the images, about nine years ago, Salman attended the wedding where he wore a white ganji with a pair of jeans, chic sunglasses and a cap. Later for the wedding ceremony, he changed to a shirt with rolled up sleeves and trousers.

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "God Tussi Great Ho".

 

Tags:
Salman KhanBina KakBharatKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Now trend for Bollywood films is to flop: Abhay Deol

Must Watch

PT3M2S

5W1H: Naveen Patnaik takes Oath as Odisha CM for 5th Term