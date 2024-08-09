When Samantha Insisted She Didn’t Do Anything Wrong & Gave 100% In Her Marriage As She Was Trolled Over Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Naga Chaitanya is being strongly criticised by Samantha's fans after his engagement pictures came out with Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Many netizens apologised to Samantha for calling her names after her divorce from Chay as they realised it was he who cheated on her and she wasn't a gold digger. Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement pictures came out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending on social media where her fans and shippers are sending her love and strength as they call it a tough time for her.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Samantha's old interview went viral where she spoke about how everyone in her family and friends asked her not to do an item song in Pushpa. The Oo Antava song went viral on the Internet and Sam was massively trolled and judged for doing the song soon after the divorce announcement.

Samantha spoke about how she was warned by everyone to not say yes to an item song, but she still did it, explaining her reason for the same Sam said, "In the middle of the separation announcement, every friend, my family members, and my well-wishers asked me to sit at home and not to an item number. My closest friend who usually boosted me, even asked me to NOT do an item song and say no to it. I was like, 'Okay I am doing it'. I mean, Why should I hide, I did not do anything wrong, I gave my marriage 100%, but it didn't work out. But I am not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I did not do."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got divorced within four years of their marriage. It is now claimed by Sam fans that the actor was having an affair with Sobhita before his divorce from the Kushi actress. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in October 21, while he was spotted with Sobhita in 2022 reportedly.