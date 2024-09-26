When Samantha Revealed She Was Committed To Naga Chaitanya; But He Was Busy Flirting With Other Girls

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was once upon a time deeply and madly in love with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and she only longed for her relationship to be forever, but fate decided otherwise. Today they both are happily divorced and Chay has even found love in Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala and got engaged to the Made In Heaven actress. After the announcement of Chay's engagement, Sam fans slammed the Laal Singh Chadha actor and called him a cheater.

Watch the video of Samantha speaking about how Chay was just flirting with girls when they were in a committed relationship.

As Sam and Chay have moved on, their fans definitely have not, and one more video of the actress has resurfaced on the internet where she is seen telling in Tulu at the event how she was totally committed to Chay but he was busy flirting with the girls. Well Samantha said it in jest, but now fans of the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress is joining the dots and have been calling him a cheater since the beginning.

Chay and Sam announced their divorce within 4 years of marriage. The divorce deeply affected the actress and she had in one of her interviews with Galata India mentioned that she gave her 100 per cent in marriage and hence she was never affected by the trolls and negativity around her divorce.