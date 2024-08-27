When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Said Naga Chaitanya Would Become A Perfect Father To Their Child

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans strongly lashed out at Naga Chaitanya after his engagement pictures with Sobhita Dhulipala were shared on the internet by Nagarjuna. Ever since then the fans and netizens have been digging old videos and pictures of Sam with Chay where they are claiming that the Pushpa actress was extremely happy in her marriage and it was Chay who cheated on her.

Now an old video of Samantha from her wedding with Chay is going viral where she is seen breaking down and mentioning he is the greatest man she has ever met and he would make a perfect father to their wonderful kids. “Like how all arguments will be resolved without a change of tone and how I’m never allowed to get away with anything but crying. But because of you I can feel myself slowly and surely becoming what I have always dreamt of being. You are the greatest man I have ever known and I know that one day you will be a perfect father to our beautiful child. I’ll choose you in a hundred lives and a hundred worlds and any reality. I choose you”.

Watch the video of Samantha breaking down and calling Naga Chaitanya the greatest man

Fans react by seeing the video where they slam the actor for not keeping the relationship with the actress.

After her divorce from Chay, she appeared in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan where she blamed the filmmaker for unhappy and unsuccessful marriages as he has set high standards of love and relationships in his films like K3G but in real life is more KGF.