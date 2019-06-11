When Sandeep Reddy Vanga fell in love with Mumbai

Mumbai: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga moved to Mumbai for a year to work on "Kabir Singh", and says the city has given him a "lot of wonderful memories to take back".

The producers of the film got Vanga an apartment in the Western suburbs. Since the filmmaker is originally based out of Hyderabad, his family members kept visiting him.

"This film is extremely close to my heart. I wanted to make sure that I am give it my heart and soul," Vanga said in a statement.

"Hence, I decided to move base to Mumbai for a year and work on the film. Mumbai has given me a lot of wonderful memories to take back. I will keep visiting whenever possible."

"Kabir Singh", releasing on June 21, is a remake of Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, "Kabir Singh" is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

