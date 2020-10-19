When Sara Ali Khan revealed whom she wanted to marry and date - Read on

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan had cooked up a storm when she made her debut appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 6' in November 2018. She was accompanied by her father-actor Saif Ali Khan, and the duo together sent the internet into a meltdown with their candid confessions and statements.

Sara's debut on 'Koffee With Karan 6' was a massive hit and people really enjoyed watching her. Also because it was her maiden appearance on the screens as she hadn't till then debuted in films.

The rapid fire segment was much talked about as she revealed who she "wanted to date". In the segment before, Saif said that Sara wishes to marry Ranbir Kapoor and she said yes, leaving Karan surprised. Then, when KJo asked her whom she wants to date, Sara said, "I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor, I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan."

Here's a refresher of Saif and Sara's fiery 'Koffee With Karan' episode:

Well, months later, Sara and Kartik also did a film together - 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

Ranbir is actress Kareena Kapoor's cousin. Kareena and Saif have been married for over eight years now. Sara is Saif's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh. She also has a brother named Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies are 'Coolie No 1' and 'Atrangi Re'.