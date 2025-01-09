Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Gauri Khan To Wear Burqa, Read Namaz & Change Her Name To Ayesha Khan

Amid Gauri Khan's burqa picture going viral, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaces where he said he asked his wife to wear a Burqa and read Namaz soon after their marriage due to this reason.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Gauri Khan To Wear Burqa, Read Namaz & Change Her Name To Ayesha Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have always been open about their interfaith marriage and the mutual respect they share for each other’s beliefs. While recent AI-generated images of Gauri wearing a hijab at Mecca Madina sparked baseless rumours about her converting to Islam, Gauri and Shah Rukh have often clarified that their marriage is built on love and individuality, not religious conversions.

In an old interview with actress Farida Jalal, Shah Rukh Khan humorously recounted an incident from their wedding reception where he jokingly played on stereotypes to tease Gauri’s family.


Shah Rukh shared how Gauri’s Punjabi family was initially apprehensive about their interfaith union. At their reception, while her family was conversing in Punjabi, Shah Rukh decided to lighten the mood with a playful quip. “On our reception day, they were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at them and said, ‘Gauri, put on your burqa, and let’s read the namaaz now.’ The whole family stared at us, wondering if I had changed her religion,” he recalled.

He added, “I told them, ‘From now on, she will wear a burqa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house, and her name will be changed to Ayesha Khan.’”

Gauri’s family, unfamiliar with Shah Rukh’s sense of humour, was taken aback, and some even seemed furious. Realizing the tension his joke had caused, Shah Rukh quickly clarified, saying he was just kidding.

This anecdote highlights the humour and love that defines Shah Rukh and Gauri’s relationship. Despite their cultural and religious differences, the couple has always emphasised mutual respect and understanding. Gauri, in several interviews, has spoken about maintaining her individuality and faith, while Shah Rukh has always supported her beliefs and decisions.

Their 33-year-long marriage stands as a testament to the fact that love transcends all boundaries, and their bond continues to inspire millions.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK