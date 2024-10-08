When Shweta Bachchan Gave Marriage Advice To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Aishwarya Raj Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours often make headlines and there are several reports that claim of feud between the Bachchan family. It was also speculated that due to the rift between Ash and Shweta, the actress stays separately, however, these are baseless rumours and lately, Abhishek rubbished all the divorce rumours and clarified he is still married. Amid the ongoing rift reports between Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan, there was a time when the actress's sister-in-law gave this marriage advice to her.

During her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, Shweta was questioned by Karan that what marriage advice he would like to give her Bhabhi, to which she said," She is perfect, I don’t think we need to give her anything. And she has immense patience which is going to take her face. She is fine, she doesn’t need any advice". This statement of Shweta grabbed a lot of eyeballs even then and even now is creating quite a stir on the internet.

Lately, veteran actress Simi Garewal had strongly reacted over Amitabh Bachchan getting trolled for showing no support to his daughter-in-law and rooting for his daughter. The veteran diva asked the troller to keep quiet as they knew nothing, and this reaction of Simi left many speculating if all was well in the Bachchan family or not.