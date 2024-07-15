When Shweta Bachchan Made THIS Comment About Aishwarya Rai On The Public Platform That Hinted All Is NOT Well Between Them

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn after she made an appearance sans the Bachchan parivaar at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding event. Aishwarya was seen appearing twice at the wedding festivities without Abhishek and family and this once again started the rumours of all not being well between the Bachchan parivaar. Aishwarya posed with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on both the days and the netizens wondered what's wrong again between the power couple of Bollywood.

Ever since Aishwarya chose to appear only with daughter Aaradhya, there have been speculations once again that due to Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Ash is staying away from Abhishek as well. And amid this speculation, an old comment of Shweta has once again resurfaced online where she said what she hated about Aishwarya on Karan Johar's show that hinted all is not well between the Bachchan ladies.

Shweta Bachchan admitted she hates this thing about 'bhabhi' Aishwarya

Shweta was asked by Karan Johar on his show what's the thing that she hates about Aishwarya to which she said 'Time management'. Shweta said that Ash takes forever to reply to phone calls and messages. Shweta later heaped praise for Ash and said," "I love the fact that he is a very loyal and dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also as a husband," she said.

Speaking further about what she hates about Abhishek, Shweta said, "Uh, where do I start? I hate that he thinks he knows it all. I tolerate his sense of humour".

When Shweta Bachchan revealed why she didn't choose acting as her career

Shweta who is very friendly with the media and the paparazzi had revealed to Vogue about the joy of entering Bollywood "I'm scared of cameras and I'm not good with crowds. I don’t think I have the talent or the face to be a heroine. I'm happy where I am."

Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda has made his entry in Bollywood and his first film The Archies along with Suhana Khan received mixed response.