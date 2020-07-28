हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dil Bechara

When Sushant Singh Rajput fell asleep on Sanjana Sanghi's shoulder in her 'favourite moment' from 'Dil Bechara'

'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. 

When Sushant Singh Rajput fell asleep on Sanjana Sanghi&#039;s shoulder in her &#039;favourite moment&#039; from &#039;Dil Bechara&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who debuted opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara', recently treated us to her 'favourite moment' from the sets. It is from the time Sushant fell asleep on Sanjana's shoulder during the filming of the song 'Taare Gin' late in the night. 

"4:30 am: Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for 'Taare Gin', as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet," Sanjana captioned the heartwarming post. Manny and Kizie are Sushant and Sanjana names in 'Dil Bechara'.

Take a look:

'Dil Bechara' tracked Manny and Kizie's love story, which did not have a happy ending, but definitely taught us what life is and how we should live every moment. 

'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. 

Sanjana often shares memories of Sushant from their shoot days. He died at the age of 34 in Mumbai by suicide. 

'Dil Bechara' marks his last film.

Tags:
Dil BecharaSushant Singh RajputSanjana SanghiSushant Singh Rajput pics
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan hits out at Mr Anonymous in his blog, writes 'may you burn in your own stew'
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M10S

Why are criminals not afraid of law in Uttar Pradesh?