When Sushant Singh Rajput fell asleep on Sanjana Sanghi's shoulder in her 'favourite moment' from 'Dil Bechara'

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who debuted opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara', recently treated us to her 'favourite moment' from the sets. It is from the time Sushant fell asleep on Sanjana's shoulder during the filming of the song 'Taare Gin' late in the night.

"4:30 am: Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for 'Taare Gin', as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet," Sanjana captioned the heartwarming post. Manny and Kizie are Sushant and Sanjana names in 'Dil Bechara'.

Take a look:

'Dil Bechara' tracked Manny and Kizie's love story, which did not have a happy ending, but definitely taught us what life is and how we should live every moment.

'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Sanjana often shares memories of Sushant from their shoot days. He died at the age of 34 in Mumbai by suicide.

'Dil Bechara' marks his last film.