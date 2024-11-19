Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821974https://zeenews.india.com/people/when-sushmita-sen-said-she-wasnt-guilty-of-dating-a-married-man-vikram-bhatt-can-t-condemn-a-man-for-bad-marriage-2821974.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

When Sushmita Sen Said She Wasn't Guilty Of Dating A Married Man Vikram Bhatt; Can’t Condemn A Man For Bad Marriage

Sushmita Sen once openly spoke about her affair with Vikram Bhatt despite him being a married man.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

When Sushmita Sen Said She Wasn't Guilty Of Dating A Married Man Vikram Bhatt; Can’t Condemn A Man For Bad Marriage (pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: It was Vikram Bhatt who came to Sushmita Sen’s defence when she was called a ‘Gold Digger’ after her relationship rumours with Lalit Modi made headlines. Sushmita who once upon a time dated Vikram Bhatt spoke about her affair with the filmmaker on Simi Garewal’s show Rezendevous. Talking about dating a married man, Sushmita who appeared on the show with Vikram, said,”   His wife and he were not living together. I can’t condemn a man or make him feel guilty if he had a bad marriage. I don’t have anything against his ex-wife or his daughter. Some things aren’t meant to be. I don’t feel guilty because I have done something very openly. He was in a divorce when I met him, and I wasn’t going to wait to tell the world that I love him just because he hadn’t got through the divorce yet.”

Their relationship was short-lived, but both Sushmita and Vikram have spoken warmly about each other in interviews, maintaining mutual respect. Over the years, Sushmita has often been praised for her fearless approach to life and relationships, staying true to her beliefs despite societal scrutiny.

Sushmita Sen is currently single as in 2021 she announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl who was 15 years younger than her. Lately, Rohman in his interview mentioned that he and Sushmita don't care about public opinions over their bonding despite the breakup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK