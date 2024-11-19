New Delhi: It was Vikram Bhatt who came to Sushmita Sen’s defence when she was called a ‘Gold Digger’ after her relationship rumours with Lalit Modi made headlines. Sushmita who once upon a time dated Vikram Bhatt spoke about her affair with the filmmaker on Simi Garewal’s show Rezendevous. Talking about dating a married man, Sushmita who appeared on the show with Vikram, said,” His wife and he were not living together. I can’t condemn a man or make him feel guilty if he had a bad marriage. I don’t have anything against his ex-wife or his daughter. Some things aren’t meant to be. I don’t feel guilty because I have done something very openly. He was in a divorce when I met him, and I wasn’t going to wait to tell the world that I love him just because he hadn’t got through the divorce yet.”

Their relationship was short-lived, but both Sushmita and Vikram have spoken warmly about each other in interviews, maintaining mutual respect. Over the years, Sushmita has often been praised for her fearless approach to life and relationships, staying true to her beliefs despite societal scrutiny.

Sushmita Sen is currently single as in 2021 she announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl who was 15 years younger than her. Lately, Rohman in his interview mentioned that he and Sushmita don't care about public opinions over their bonding despite the breakup.