Sara Ali Khan

When the spotlight followed Sara Ali Khan on her ramp debut

"This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara Ali Khan said.

When the spotlight followed Sara Ali Khan on her ramp debut
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked another first after her Bollywood debut as he walked the ramp for the very first time at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Kartik Aryan and brother Ibrahim Ali were also present among the audience to cheer the actress for her maiden ramp show.

Sara was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane who showcased their annual couture collection. 

"This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara told IANS. 

The "Simba" actress was wearing an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, densely embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins, and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She completed her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair. 

