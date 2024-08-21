Advertisement
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

When Varun Dhawan Made Abhishek Banerjee Talk To His Celebrity Crush Kiara Advani

Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee shared a humorous incident from the set of Bhediya. 

Aug 21, 2024
When Varun Dhawan Made Abhishek Banerjee Talk To His Celebrity Crush Kiara Advani (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee, one of today's most talented actors, is enjoying the love and praise for his recent performances in 'Stree 2' and 'Vedaa,' where he portrayed completely different characters. Abhishek is on cloud nine after the success of his recent horror-comedy, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.  

Every set has its stories, and Abhishek Banerjee shared one in a recent interview. He recalled a humorous incident that happened to him on the set of 'Bhediya,' offering a glimpse into the lighter moments behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Banerjee recalled a humorous incident from the set of Bhediya. The actor said, In the middle of the shoot, Varun Dhawan asked me about my celebrity crush, and I instantly revealed that I like Kiara Advani.

The actor concluded, saying, "Varun Dhawan called Kiara at the same moment and shared the things with her on the call."

The sudden call left Abhishek both shocked and surprised. While Kiara's reaction to the crush update is still a secret, this interesting story left all of us laughing out loud!

Before embarking on his acting career, Abhishek Banerjee worked as a voiceover artist and appeared in Doordarshan television serials. He has come a long way since then and recently earned praise for his impressive performance as Jana in 'Bhediya.' 

 

