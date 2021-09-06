When Vikram Batra cut his thumb to apply blood as sindoor on Dimple Cheema!

New Delhi: Screenwriter Sandeep Srivastava, who is basking high after the success of his latest released film Shershaah shared his views on why Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra’s love story with Dimple Cheema was not given much priority in the film.

Although, the honest storytelling of the film helped the makers in garnering so much of appreciations from one and all.

While talking to indianexpress.com, Sandeep talked about one of the most-loved sequences of the film, where Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Vikram Batra cuts his thumb and puts ‘sindoor’ on Kiara Advani (Dimple) was not a cooked-up scene and had happened in real.

Well, initially, Sandeep couldn’t believe in it but when he met Dimple, she confirmed that it actually happened and so the makers added the real thing to the film with a pinch of Bollywood where Kiara was heard saying “kinna filmy banda mila hai mainu” in order to make it a bit more realistic.

Sharing more about his meeting with Dimple, he said, “I met Dimple 2-3 times. We realised there are certain milestones in their love story. So the journey from one milestone to the other is where we’ve used bit of imagination and cinematic liberty.”

Earlier, while speaking to News18, Sandeep also shared that Dimple shared with him that though they knew each other for 4 years but was together for just 40 days and so her journey in the film was like that.

For the unversed, Shershaah, a war drama based on the true-life events of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999, tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a celebrated Indian Army hero who selflessly lost his life whilst saving a fellow soldier during a war which would etch itself into Indian history.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

It also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

It has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.