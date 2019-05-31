'When will I get home?' wonders Rishi Kapoor

New York: Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment here for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India.

The "102 Not Out" star appeared homesick as he tweeted on Friday: "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?"

Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.

A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".