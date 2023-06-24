Who Is Adipurush's Trupti Toradmal? She Played Vibhishan's Wife And Got Trolled For Ultra Glam Avatar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush has been at the receiving end of netizens' wrath for the movie's unpleasant dialogues (some of which have been changed now) to showing iconic characters of the epic in a stylised way. From Ravana's modern hairstyle to Vibhishan's wife shown in ultra glamourous avatar - the audience has noticed it all and criticised the makers for it. Today, we thought of digging out more information about Trupti Toradmal - the actress who played Vibhishan's on-screen wife Sarama in Adipurush.

MEET TRUPTI TORADMAL

Actress Trupti Toradmal played the role of Vibhishan's wife Sarama in Adipurush. She is a Marathi actress and has worked in two Marathi movies Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018) and Fatteshikast (2019). Both her films did well and received a warm reception from fans. She is the daughter of the famous Marathi actor Madhukar Tordamal. Trupti made her film debut in the 2018 Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

She took a brief break from acting after the 2019 release and made her Bollywood entry with Adipurush.

SARAMA SHOWN IN ULTRA GLAM AVATAR

The audience disapproved of the way Adipurush makers presented Sarama's character in the movie, wearing a low-cut blouse and an ultra-glam look. Some of her scenes went viral on social media and the makers were bashed by fans.

Trupti is also known by the name Ayesha Madhukar as per the TimesOfIndia.com report.



