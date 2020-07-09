Who is Apsara Rani? The bold and beautiful actress Ram Gopal Varma is launching with upcoming film 'Thriller'

New Delhi: Actress Apsara Rani is nowadays often found on the list of trends for her bold and beautiful avatar. But do you know about her? Well, she is all set to debut in Bollywood and she is being launched by none other than filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Their forthcoming film is titled 'Thriller'.

RGV is constantly promoting Apsara through social media by sharing her photoshoot pictures and stills from the sets of 'Thriller'.

Apsara hails from Odisha and has been brought up in Dehradun. She currently lives in Hyderabad.

"The heroine of our next film in RGVWORLDTHEATRE is Apsara Rani ..The film is called 'THRILLER' .. It’s a follow up after the super success of 'CLIMAX' and 'NAKED'," is how RGV introduced the actress on July 6.

Apsara has been part of a few Odia and Telugu films. Her real name reportedly is Anketa Maharana. However, it has been changed by RGV to Apsara.

"Never even thought of Odisha as a talent pool for film industry..But going by Apsara Rani, coming from there , both the rest of the country and Odisha itself should seriously look at Odisha," he tweeted recently.

Apsara is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and her followers have been increasing day by day on both the platforms.

Take a look at some of her pictures here:

More details about 'Thriller' is yet to be revealed.