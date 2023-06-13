Who Is Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's Fiancee And Sunny Deol's Would-Be Daughter-In-Law? She is Bimal Roy's Great Granddaughter

New Delhi: Actor-politician Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy are all set to tie the knot. The pre-wedding preparations are in full swing and recently Sunny Deol's Mumbai residence was all lit-up for grand celebrations. Gadar actor along with his brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol posed for clicks and happily greeted the paparazzi on duty. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Lands' End in Bandra, Mumbai as per reports on June 18, 2023.

WHO IS DRISHA ACHARYA?

Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's gorgeous fiancee is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya ('Teesri Kasam' and 'Aavishkar'). According to IANS, Karan's wife-to-be's mother, Chimoo B Acharya, who moved to Dubai in 1998, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the Middle East's top event management companies.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families. On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman, who was none other than Drisha Roy.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in 'Apne 2', which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.

KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ROY PRE-WEDDING BASH

The Deol parivaar all gathered under one roof. When meeting the paps, Sunny was seen wearing a cool blue shirt with denim pants, Bobby Deol looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers. They posed with cousin Abhay Deol who also rocked his black t-shirt, over a green vest and jeans look.

The guests also lined up at Sunny Deol's residence including Ranveer Singh's family - father, mother and sister. Karan and Drisha are reportedly planning to host a reception for the couple.