topStoriesenglish2621088
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN DEOL WEDDING

Who Is Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's Fiancee And Sunny Deol's Would-Be Daughter-In-Law? She is Bimal Roy's Great Granddaughter

Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya Wedding Date, Venue: Karan and Drisha will be reportedly hosting a reception for the couple.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who Is Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's Fiancee And Sunny Deol's Would-Be Daughter-In-Law? She is Bimal Roy's Great Granddaughter

New Delhi: Actor-politician Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy are all set to tie the knot. The pre-wedding preparations are in full swing and recently Sunny Deol's Mumbai residence was all lit-up for grand celebrations. Gadar actor along with his brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol posed for clicks and happily greeted the paparazzi on duty. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Lands' End in Bandra, Mumbai as per reports on June 18, 2023.

WHO IS DRISHA ACHARYA?

Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's gorgeous fiancee is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya ('Teesri Kasam' and 'Aavishkar'). According to IANS, Karan's wife-to-be's mother, Chimoo B Acharya, who moved to Dubai in 1998, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the Middle East's top event management companies. 

Karan made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families. On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman, who was none other than Drisha Roy.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in 'Apne 2', which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.

KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ROY PRE-WEDDING BASH

The Deol parivaar all gathered under one roof. When meeting the paps, Sunny was seen wearing a cool blue shirt with denim pants, Bobby Deol looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers. They posed with cousin Abhay Deol who also rocked his black t-shirt, over a green vest and jeans look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The guests also lined up at Sunny Deol's residence including Ranveer Singh's family - father, mother and sister. Karan and Drisha are reportedly planning to host a reception for the couple.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile