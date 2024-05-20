New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal made her big screen debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal opposite newcomer Meezaan Jafri. The movie got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut that year. Taking a giant leap, Sharmin starred in SLB's massive web series Heeramandi - which garnered a lot of attention nationwide.

WHO IS SHARMIN SEGAL'S HUSBAND AMAN MEHTA?

In between Sharmin was the assistant director in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She starred in the 2022 horror comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'. Also, Sharmin got married to business tycoon Aman Mehta in November 2023. This 28-year-old actress tied the knot in a dreamy affair. Aman, who stays away from the glamour world boasts of being the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of Torrent Group.

He is the son of billionaire Samir Mehta - a business tycoon. He, along with his brother Sudhir Mehta, heads the Torrent Group, a huge business empire comprising Torrent Pharma, Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics. According to Bloomberg's 2024 Index, Aman's father, Samir Mehta has a whopping net worth of $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, headed by Aman Mehta, yields revenue of $4.6 billion (Rs 35,000 crore), according to Forbes.

SHARMIN SEGAL'S DREAMY WEDDING

Last year in November, the Heeramandi actress posted on social media. She wrote: “We got married!…and it was a struggle to find a ‘perfect’ posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day, it is an emotion and it can’t always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt.

The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I’m so lucky I found you to share them with.

Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever"

Many A-listers congratulated the couple on their wedding including Priyanka Chopra, Armaan Malik and others.