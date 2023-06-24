Who Is Mary Millben? Popular American Singer Who Touched PM Modi's Feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his state visit to the United States. During the last leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora as well. During the event, singer Mary Millben also performed the Indian National Anthem for the Prime Minister and distinguished guests and Indian communities. After her performance, she touched PM Modi's feet and the video has since gone viral. It's to be recalled that Millben was also part of the yoga day event at UN Headquarters in New York and did yoga alongside PM Narendra Modi. She has been a part of Modi's US visit since June 21.

Who is Mary Millben?

Mary Millben is an accomplished American singer, actress, and philanthropist. Born on October 24, 1981, in Arlington, Texas, she discovered her passion for music at a young age. Millben honed her vocal skills through training and became recognized for her powerful and soulful voice. She gained recognition for her powerful and soulful voice, which she showcased through various performances and appearances.

Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillben has exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One… pic.twitter.com/dAMEuqmffj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2023

Millben's Career

Millben's career took off as she captivated audiences with her remarkable performances. She gained widespread attention for her appearances at prestigious events, including performances at the White House for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Her renditions of the national anthem and other patriotic songs showcased her exceptional vocal range and earned her accolades.

Beyond her notable performances at the White House, Millben has also graced the stage at various national and international sporting events, delivering stirring renditions of the national anthem to inspire audiences. In addition to her musical endeavours, Mary Millben is known for her philanthropic work. She has actively supported causes such as education, youth empowerment, and the arts. By leveraging her platform, Millben has sought to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the betterment of communities.

Throughout her career, Mary Millben has demonstrated her talent, dedication, and commitment to both her craft and charitable causes. Her contributions as a singer, actress, and philanthropist have established her as a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

