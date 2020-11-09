Who is Melania Trump and why she is in news again - All you need to know!

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump has been in news for a while now and on Sunday, she trended big time after international websites reported that she might soon divorce US President Donald Trump. According to claims by former Trump administration aides, Melania is "counting the minutes until he is out of office and she can divorce him", reported The Daily Mail UK on Sunday.

Melania Trump is several years younger to Donald Trump - she is 50 and he is 74. In 2016, when Trump won the US presidency, Melania became US' new FLOTUS. Everyone knows her as either Trump's wife or the US First Lady. But, there's more to it.

Today, we have collated a few more facts about Melania Trump. Read on.

- Melania was born in 1970 in Yugoslavia. She is the first presidential spouse to be born outside the US since Lousia Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, the sixth US president (1825-29).

- Melania Trump's father was Viktor Knavs, a car and motorcycle dealer, her mother Amalija Knvas, worked was a patternmaker for kids' clothing.

- Melania is a former Slovenian model. She began her modelling career at the age of 16.

- She speaks five languages - Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.

- She has her own jewellery and skincare line.

- Melania Trump met Donald Trump first in New York in 1998. They married in 2005 in Florida.

- The couple is parents to a son named Barron, who was born in 2006.

- She is Donald Trump's third wife.

- Melania received a green card in March 2001 and became a US citizen in 2006.

- The former model has been on the covers of various magazines, including Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair.

- Melania Trump is famously said to have burst into tears when her Donald Trump won the 2016 US Elections. It is said that she had never expected his victory.

- According to international websites, including Celebrity Net Worth, Melania Trump's net worth was nearly $50 million some months ago. However, this could not be independently verified.