Who is Neelam Kaur Gill, British-Indian Model Rumoured To Be Dating Hollywood Superstar Leonardo Di Caprio?

NEW DELHI: Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with a British-Punjabi model Neelam Kaur Gill, triggering strong rumours that the actor is dating the supermodel. According to Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was clicked at the Chiltern Firehouse in London where he was accompanied by Neelam Gill. The actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also pictured with him. DiCaprio sported his usual look, rocking a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers and his signature baseball cap. Ever since the pictures from their meeting surfaced on social media, netizens have been asking "what's brewing".

So, Who Is Neelam Gill?

According to her Instagram bio, Neelam Gill describes herself as a "British Punjabi model." This 28-year-old British-Punjabi model was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, on April 27, 1995. Her parents, who were born in the UK, are the children of Indian immigrants, while her grandparents hailed from Punjab, India.

Neelam Gil's Modelling Career

Neelam's modelling journey began at the age of 14 when she was signed by the NEXT Model Management agency. She has made a remarkable impact in the industry ever since. Gill is now a known name in the international fashion circuit. She was also the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign, creating history. She has also graced the pages of esteemed magazines such as Vogue.

Cannes Film Festival

The 28-year-old model also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera last month. She was spotted in a black crepe dress with lacy body-hugging embroidered stripes. Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor, was also spotted at the film festival for the screening of his film 'Killers Of The Flower Moon.'

Dior Show In Mumbai

Besides, Neelam also made a notable appearance in Mumbai for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Neelam also walked the ramp for the Dior show in Mumbai earlier this year. “My first ever runway for Dior!! Honoured is an understatement. Deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. Was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house I’ve admired for so many years,” an excerpt from a note she wrote on Instagram reads.

Rumoured To Be Previously Dating Zayn Malik

There were rumours in 2015 as well that Neelam was dating British singer Zayn Malik but she has never addressed such reports so far. Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating Camila Morrone. The actor and his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards but they broke up last year after reportedly dating for over 4 years. After that, the Hollywood actor was said to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Amid rumours of them dating, a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid from a club in New York went viral in September last year.

In February this year, there were rumours that the Titanic actor was dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was pictured next to her at a music event. However, a source told Page Six that the two are not dating.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an Oscar-winning actor and one of the top names in Hollywood. The actor has worked in some iconic films like Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Blood Diamond, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.