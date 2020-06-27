Who is operating Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account, asks angry Roopa Ganguly in new explosive video, fans share screenshots demanding CBI enquiry

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, has shocked one and sundry. He was found hanging at Bandra residence and was reportedly battling depression for past few months. His shocking demise has left family, fans and film fraternity grieving.

Although after the final post-mortem report, Mumbai police confirmed that it is a clear case of suicide by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play his fans have been demanding CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Actress turned politician Roopa Ganguly in her new explosive video has alleged that someone is using Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account. Watch:

I am quite shocked at what I have just heard and then seen myself

Is anyone operating Sushant's phone?

How is his Instagram account unfollowing people "he" followed?

CBI 's presence isn't required ?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Autr6urJ5u — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

In fact, fans also allege that someone has been mysteriously deleting their comments from SSR's Instagram post. But in no mood to stay shut, fans shared screenshots of the change in the number of followers on Sushant's Instagram account. Also, SSR was not following a few celebs which he is now.

Even somone removing comments also .. Here I took screenshots.. @RoopaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/P20kKsNQxR — Shanaya Pathak (@ShanayaPathak2) June 25, 2020

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Sushant's friends, staff and associates.

A few days back, Instagram memorialised Sushant's account by adding 'Remembering' to his bio.