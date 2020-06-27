हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Who is operating Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account, asks angry Roopa Ganguly in new explosive video, fans share screenshots demanding CBI enquiry

Actress turned politician Roopa Ganguly in her new explosive video has alleged that someone is using Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account. 

Who is operating Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account, asks angry Roopa Ganguly in new explosive video, fans share screenshots demanding CBI enquiry
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, has shocked one and sundry. He was found hanging at Bandra residence and was reportedly battling depression for past few months. His shocking demise has left family, fans and film fraternity grieving. 

Although after the final post-mortem report, Mumbai police confirmed that it is a clear case of suicide by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play his fans have been demanding CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Actress turned politician Roopa Ganguly in her new explosive video has alleged that someone is using Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account. Watch: 

In fact, fans also allege that someone has been mysteriously deleting their comments from SSR's Instagram post. But in no mood to stay shut, fans shared screenshots of the change in the number of followers on Sushant's Instagram account. Also, SSR was not following a few celebs which he is now.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Sushant's friends, staff and associates. 

A few days back, Instagram memorialised Sushant's account by adding 'Remembering' to his bio. 

 

