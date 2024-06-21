Love is in full bloom! Shraddha Kapoor recently made her relationship official with beau Rahul Mody on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar”. The actress's public display of affection confirmed the long-standing rumours about their romance. In the viral snapshot, the couple dazzles in matching white attire, sealing their love in a picture-perfect moment.

Earlier eagle-eyed fans also caught Shraddha wearing a pendant with an initial 'R' on it linking it to Rahul Mody. Also, They both were spotted in Radhika Marchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Who is Rahul Mody?

Born on October 7, 1990, Rahul studied filmmaking at the renowned Whistling Woods International Institute, as per reports. He is a seasoned film writer and assistant director in Bollywood. His notable collaborations include working closely with filmmaker Luv Ranjan on hit films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

How They Met?

Rahul Mody also collaborated as a co-writer with Luv Ranjan on Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's film "Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar," which debuted in 2023. It is speculated that Shraddha and Rahul first crossed paths and found love on the set of this project.

Shraddha- Rahul Age Gap

Shraddha Kapoor, at 37, is older than her beau Rahul Mody, who is 34, showcasing that age is no barrier in their relationship. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is eagerly preparing for the release of the highly anticipated film "Stree 2" alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Mark your calendars! 'Stree 2,' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is set to hit theaters in August 2024.