Who is Sajal Ali? Top Pakistani actress accused of Honeytrapping by Army officer

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly (Sajal Ali) is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a retired officer of the Pakistan Army claimed that she was among the Pakistani actresses who were used for 'honey trapping'. Former military man, Major Adil Raja, in a vlog on his channel named 'Soldier Speaks' claimed that the Pakistani establishment used some actresses for 'honey traps'.

Who is Sajal Ali?

Sajal made her Bollywood debut in the movie "Mom" where she played the character of late actress Sridevi's daughter "Arya".

Sajal Aly (Sajal Ali) is a well-known name in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Geo TV's comedy-drama Naadaniyan and since then has worked in several TV serials and movies. She became a household name from the TV serial Mahmudabad Ki Malkien. Her other famous roles are Dr. Asfandya in Yaqeen Ka Safar and Noor-ul-Ain Zaman in Yeh Dil Mera. She also starred in the web series 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' in 2021 as 'Sarah Sher Ali'.

She got married to her "Yaqeen Ka Safar" co-star Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi in March 2020, however, the couple got legally divorced in 2022.

Many social media users have been trolling Sajal Ali since the vlog was released. However, she has described Ail Raja's claims as 'nonsense and baseless'. She also said that she will take legal action against him for tarnishing her character.

Earlier, in a tweet, she also talked about how the situation in Pakistan is getting worse and character assassination of a girl has become common.

