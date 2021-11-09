Who is Sam Bombay, controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey's husband?

New Delhi: The controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested on account of assault charges levelled by his wife. The starlet was rushed to the hospital reportedly.

WHO IS SAM BOMBAY?

In a surprise announcement last year, Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony. The couple took to social media and announced their marriage news with pictures in a bridal look.

Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested.

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer. The 37-year old has done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Tamannaah Bhatia, Allu Arjun and other known filmstars.

Sam has also reportedly worked with cricketers like present Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli and former player Yuvraj Singh. He has also directed several advertisements for brands like Oppo, Sparx, Amazon, among others reportedly.

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in the 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if the Indian Team won the trophy.