Who is Sangeeta Bijlani? Salman Khan KISSED his ex GF, said 'I LOVE YOU' - know all about her

It was superstar Salman Khan's 57th birthday on Tuesday and he decided to go all out to throw a star-studded bash. Some of the biggest celebrities from the industry were spotted on his birthday eve including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aryan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more. However, what caught the fans and media's attention most was the photos of Salman Khan with Sangeeta Bijlani.

The most eligible Bollywood bachelor has quite a history when it comes to relationships, however, nothing has really ever worked out. We all know the stories behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali, however, the recent viral video and photos from Salman's birthday bash with Sangeeta Bijlani have totally left Salman Khan's fans awestruck.

The duo was caught sharing an adorable moment when was Sangeeta prepared to leave. Salman hugged and planted a kiss on his former girlfriend's forehead, making the fans go all gaga over them. Salman even said "I love you" as he bid goodbye to Sangeeta. The photos of the moment have got fans really emotional with a user commenting, "Pehla pyar toh akhir pehla he hota hai."



Who is Sangeeta Bijlani and what is her relationship with Salman Khan

As per reports, Sangeeta and Salman began dating each other during their initial modeling days back in 1986. The duo not only dated for over a decade but were on the point of getting married. Reports say that rven the wedding cards of the couple's marriage were printed, however, the wedding got cancelled from the actress' end for unknown reasons

Sangeeta Bijlani marriage with Mohammad Azharuddin

Eventually, Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, however, got divorced in 2010 after she got her heartbroken there as well.

Sangeeta and Salman are great friends now

Despite the split and bitter ending in the past, Sangeeta and Salman share quite a bond now. The actress has often been seen supporting the superstar during movie premieres and big events. And, the recent video of Salman kissing her on the forehead proves their closeness.

Live TV