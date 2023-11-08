New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and her love for stray animals has time and again witnessed at different times. This is indeed a part of her grounded personality that has been immensely loved by everyone.

This is one of the reasons she is among the top celebrities with over 84 million followers on Instagram. An example of the same has been witnessed recently when the actress expressed love for her van friend.

Shraddha took to her social media and shared a cute picture of a dog sitting in her vanity van on the shooting day. She captioned the post writing, "Chickoo meri dost. #VanFriend."

With this Shraddha Kapoor is genuinely expressing her love for stray animals. Moreover, she is the actress who has made her special presence in the heart of the audience. Her love for everyone has always won her immense love from her fans.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise 'Stree 2'. The actress will also be seen in 'Chandu Champion' alongside Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif and Bhuvan Arora.

Shraddha Kapoor had some time ago also said to have agreed to star in Vishal Furia's 'Naagin' trilogy. The reports created a great deal of buzz among the fans. It was said that the project would feature plenty of visual effects and be shot on an impressive budget. The fantasy film, which is being planned as a trilogy, reportedly features Shraddha in the titular role.

Meanwhile, the actress recently became a proud owner of a brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. The sleek Italian supercar, with a staggering price, has made Shraddha a trailblazer in the world of high-performance automobiles. The actress had taken the car for a puja ceremony when she got captured by the camerapersons. Shraddha Kapoor proudly unveiled her fiery red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.