Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Bodyguards' Estimated Annual Earnings Will Blow Your Mind

Our Bollywood stars travel the world with their huge entourage and even when in the country, their promotional events keep them on their toes. As a fan, you would certainly notice these stars always being guarded by a tall bodyguard, ensuring nobody manages to get close to them - making a safe circle around our favourite celebs and protecting them. Well, they stay with the stars 24*7 and manage to protect them from the maddening crowd. Sometimes, risking their own safety. So, today, we thought of sharing the annual salaries of some of the bodyguards of popular actors and we bet you will be surprised. However, do not that all figures are estimated and based on media reports.

Shah Rukh Khan's Bodyguard Ravi Singh

Shah Rukh Khan is never really alone! Well, to keep the crazy crowd at bay, you will always spot his tall and well-built bodyguard Ravi Singh accompanying him at all events. According to a Pinkvilla report, Ravi Singh earns Rs. 2.7 crore making him the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera

Sallu Bhai and Shera's bond is thick and we have seen them on multiple occasions, together. Shera even did a cameo in Bhaijaan's film titled 'Bodyguard'. According to many reports, he gets Rs 2 crore annually.

Deepika Padukone and her bodyguard Jalal

Deepika Padukone is always seen with her bodyguard Jalal, who has been with her for many years. The annual salary of Jalal is Rs. 1.2 crore annually, as per several media reports.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu aka Prakash Singh

According to zoomtventertainment.com, Prakash Singh's annual salary is around Rs 1.2 crore. And guess what, we have always seen him protect the power couple from the prying media glare at all events.

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele

Mens XP quoted a Mid-Day report stating that Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele, who has been with him for many years draws an annual salary of Rs. 1.2 crore.

Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade

Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade reportedly wanted to become a bodybuilder. As per a Times Now report, he takes home around Rs 2 crore annually.

(Disclaimer: These are all speculative figures based on several media reports.)