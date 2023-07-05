trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631067
SANJAY DUTT'S DAUGHTER

Who Is Trishala Dutt? Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt's Glam Daughter Who Is A Psychotherapist In New York - Unseen Pics

Trishala Dutt's Unseen Pics: Trishala is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter.
  • Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt's stunning daughter Trishala Dutt might be away from the showbiz world but she certainly is not far from the glamourous life and times. Trishala lives in New York and has a buzzing life which fans get to see through her vibrant and rocking Instagram. She has over 589K followers on the social platform.

WHO IS TRISHALA DUTT?

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in the US in 1987. But within two years of their marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in New York in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother. 

Trishala is a psychotherapist by profession in New York. The 35-year-old stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. 

TRISHALA'S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

She often conducts 'Ask Me Anything' sessions for fans and honestly addresses their concerns From talking about her personal life, and boyfriend issues to being open about depression and mental health issues - Trishala does it all online.

Trishala had shared how her boyfriend died in 2019 and it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder and gained several kilos. 

She has a fab fashion sense and often shares her posts dressed in stylish wear. 

Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanayata Dutt in 2008 and the couple has twins - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.


 

