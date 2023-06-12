Who is Vedant Sarda? Know All About Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Bhatt's Husband

New Delhi: Director and producer Vikram Bhatt's daughter and debutante director Krishna Bhatt has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vedant Sarda in Mumbai. For the wedding, Krishna opted for a maroon traditional lehenga with golden work and paired it with heavy jewellery. The groom, Vedant, opted for a white sherwani and shoes. Interestingly, the duo got married on the same day on which they started dating one year ago.

Who is Vedant Sarda?

Vikram Bhatt's son-in-law and Krishna Bhatt's husband Vedant Sarda is a businessman who has built a Rs 20-crore travel company. He started with an investment of Rs 6 lakh and is one of the top ones in his field today. Talking to Etimes, Krishna said, 'My fiancé Vedant Sarda has a travel engine which is called WTFair. It is the fastest holiday planning engine. He and his elder brother Varun bhaiya have opened many verticals under that company. They started in 2014 and have become quite big in what they do.'

Vedant Sarda Education

As per YourStory, Vedant did his mechanical engineering from BITS and started a business with four college friends in 2010. It was a student tabloid by the name TILT. Vedant Sarda founded his company WTFares with an investment of Rs 6 lakh and now, it has a turnover of Rs 20 crore.

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sarda Love Story

The duo has been dating for one year, according to Krishna, it was love at first sight. She told Etimes, "We knew that we’ll actually end up together. Exactly a year later, we’re tying the knot. Our one-year anniversary is our wedding day."

Krishna Bhatt

Krishna, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt and Aditi Bhatt is herself a director as well as producer. She started her journey in 2012 as a assistant director and worked on the films 'Haunted 3D', 'Creature 3D', 'Mr X', 'Khamoshiyan' among others. She has also worked as an assistant writer for 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' and 'Hate Story 2.'

On the Work Front

Krishna's debut film as a director '1920: Horrors Of The Heart' is presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit. The story revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.

The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.