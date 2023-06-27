topStoriesenglish2627507
NewsLifestylePeople
KUSHA KAPILA

Who Is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia? Husband Of Famous Social Media Influencer Kusha Kapila Who Recently Announced Separation

Kusha Kapila announced separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and their fans are in disbelief. The couple announced the split at the same time on Instagram. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who Is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia? Husband Of Famous Social Media Influencer Kusha Kapila Who Recently Announced Separation

New Delhi: Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila announced separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and their fans are in disbelief. The couple announced the split at the same time on Instagram. In the post, the digital content creators wrote that the decision to part ways has been taken mutually and they will continue to co-parent their dog, Maya.

Who is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia?

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer. Kusha and Zor, both created content digitally for their followers and fans. Zorawar and Kusha dated for several years before tieing the knot and are getting a divorce after 6 years of marriage.

 

Kusha Kapila's 'Maya'

Zorawar and Kusha do not have kids but a pet dog named 'Maya.' Kusha often shares pictures and videos with Maya on social media. Even in the divorce announcement, Kusha mentioned that she and Zorawar will continue to be co-parents of Maya.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Kusha Kapila-Zorawar Ahluwalia Divorce

Kusha shared a heartfelt post, that read "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

She further wrote, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Kusha Kapila's Wedding

Ahluwalia. Best known for her role in Masaba Masaba, Kusha Kapila had tied the knot with Zorawar in 2017. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Kusha Kapila's Career

Kusha Kapila began as a social media content creator and influencer. Later, she went on to star in several projects including Karan Johar's segment of 'Ghost Stories', 'Plan A Plan B' and 'Selfiee'. She also played a vital role in 'Masaba Masaba season 2'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded