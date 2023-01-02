topStoriesenglish
‘Who says marriage or motherhood will change anything’: Alia Bhatt opens up on having Raha at the peak of her career

Alia Bhatt opened up on her life after daughter Raha's birth and said that she doesn't regret being a mother at the peak of her career.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 2022 has been a wonderful year for Alia Bhatt. From hits like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to Darlings, she also got married to her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and became a doting mother to baby Raha. However, actresses’ career in Bollywood often takes a backseat when they get married and deliver a child and so Alia Bhatt who is at the peak of her acting career right now opened up about the same.  

In an interview with Bombay Times, Alia said, “There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life. Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled.” 

Talking further she said, “Every moment is more meaningful as a mother. Also, I believe in myself as an actor. If you work hard, are a good actor and if people want to work with you, aapke paas kaam aayega. And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two. Dil mein jo aata hai woh karo (Do as your heart pleases).” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April. They welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film `Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva` alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar`s upcoming romantic film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. 

