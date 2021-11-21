हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor is love-struck as Alia Bhatt arrives in red saree – Watch

Alia Bhatt leaves Ranbir Kapoor speechless while she appears in red saree infront of him. The actor can be seen blushing after watching her and is in awe of her. 

Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor is love-struck as Alia Bhatt arrives in red saree – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Flipkart Ad (Instagram)

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has now featured in a new e-commerce ad in which the duo can be seen reminiscing their college days. 

In the ad, the duo can be seen getting ready for their college fest, while Ranbir can be seen wearing a yellow kurta, he was seen telling the principal that Alia must be confused about what to wear for the event. He even told him that he had asked her to come with him to the local stores and shop whatever she felt like shopping but she denied.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Flipkart (@flipkart)

Later in the ad, Alia arrives to the event in a red saree, leaving Ranbir speechless as he keeps staring at her. 

Later Alia says, she bought her outfit online and also gifts Ranbir a kurta as well. 

The principal who speaks wrong words throughout the ad, was heard teasing Ranbir and says, “Oye hoye, ladka flush kar raha hai ji, flush.”

Ranbir corrects him and says “Blush, sir.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

For the unversed, Alia has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for quite sometime now. Their fans wanna know when the duo will say 'I Do' as they are often spotted hanging out together. 

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. 

She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. Her kitty is full of other projects also including - Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatte-commerce adnew adBollywood couplePower Couplebrahmastra
Next
Story

Farmers' protests: Prakash Raj tells PM, 'Sorry is not enough!'

Must Watch

PT6M36S

For fifth year, Indore ranked cleanest city