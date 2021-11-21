Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor is love-struck as Alia Bhatt arrives in red saree – Watch

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has now featured in a new e-commerce ad in which the duo can be seen reminiscing their college days.

In the ad, the duo can be seen getting ready for their college fest, while Ranbir can be seen wearing a yellow kurta, he was seen telling the principal that Alia must be confused about what to wear for the event. He even told him that he had asked her to come with him to the local stores and shop whatever she felt like shopping but she denied.

Later in the ad, Alia arrives to the event in a red saree, leaving Ranbir speechless as he keeps staring at her.

Later Alia says, she bought her outfit online and also gifts Ranbir a kurta as well.

The principal who speaks wrong words throughout the ad, was heard teasing Ranbir and says, “Oye hoye, ladka flush kar raha hai ji, flush.”

Ranbir corrects him and says “Blush, sir.”

For the unversed, Alia has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for quite sometime now. Their fans wanna know when the duo will say 'I Do' as they are often spotted hanging out together.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. Her kitty is full of other projects also including - Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.