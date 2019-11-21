Whoopi Goldberg is 'very happy' being single

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg says she is "very happy" being single and would rather just have one "commitment" in her life -- her cat.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show, Goldberg said: "People keep saying, you know, 'Well, you'll find somebody.' But ... I'm not looking for anyone. I'm very happy. I don't want to live with anybody. I have a cat. I have a 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. And so he will leave little treats for anybody that's not me in the bed. I know what he will do if I bring somebody in."

"(I don't like relationships because) there's a commitment. When you make a commitment to someone else, it's a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them. I don't want to do that. I don't. I don't want to share money. I know it's terrible, but I don't want to do it. I know, for me, it doesn't work."

Goldberg previously said she got married three times because she thought it was "expected" of her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 64-year-old star was married to Alvin Martin between 1973 and 1979, David Claessen between 1986 and 1988 and Lyle Trachtenberg between 1994 and 1995.

She said: "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else. I didn't want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better. But, if you're in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn't want to.

"I'd be thinking, why don't I feel the thing that I'm supposed to? Then one day I thought: I don't have to do this. I don't have to conform. I tried marriage, and it wasn't for me. You can't be in a marriage because everybody's expecting you to."

