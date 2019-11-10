Why Akshay Kumar made his music video debut

close

Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar says he made his music video debut with 'Filhall' because "some things are better felt than explained".

Akshay, who has been part of showbiz for over three decades, is seen romancing Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur with the melancholic song in this video.

"After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting 'Filhall'," Akshay posted on Twitter.

The song is sung by B praak, with lyrics from Jaani. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song depicts the story of that true love which is pious, selfless yet incomplete.

The video opens at a city hospital where Akshay is a doctor who comes across his old lover who has met with an accident. It then takes the audience back in time to the days when they met, fell in love and separated.

The video ends with Akshay mouthing a couplet -- "Filhaal to yun hai ki kuch kar nahi sakte, tere bin hi marna hoga saath mar nahi sakte. Sookhe se patte hain ek tehni pe lage, Kismat to dekho ki jhad nahi sakte. (Right now, we cannot do anything. Will have to die alone as we cannot die together. Dry leaves are hanging by a branch but their luck is such that they cannot even fall)".

The video has garnered over 14 million views in less than 24 hours. It has got a huge thumbs up from Bollywood.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Twitter: "Superb song! Incredible melody and heartfelt video!!! This ones going to own the charts".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted: "Sundi..... what a beautiful song! Expect nothing less from you Akshay. Nupur you are looking great ... my best wishes to you!".

Rajkummar Rao sent in his wishes with a Twitter post, saying "Congratulations Akshay Kumar, sir on your first music video and to you too Nupur Sanon."

Kiara Advani said: "Another gem from your tijori of music Akshay sir! Super super melody and lovely video."
 

 

