Why Amitabh Bachchan interrupted granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's online class

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares some interesting anecdotes from his personal life with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' contestants. Earlier, he opened up about how he was almost named Inquilab Bachchan and recently, he revealed how he once interrupted his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's online class.

In the latest episode of 'KBC 12', while interacting with 11-year-old contestant Alina Patel about classes being held virtually during the pandemic, Big B said that he had accidentally interrupted Aaradhya's online class after he saw her performing yoga in front of the screen. He then asked her what she was doing and Aaradhya told him that her classes are going on and asked him to move aside.

Aaradhya is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter. She recently celebrated her ninth birthday. Aaradhya often features in Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts.

On her birthday, Big B posted a collage of pictures from when she was one-year-old to now. “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,” read the megastar’s caption for the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films lined-up, including 'Brahmastra', 'Jhundh', 'MayDay' and a project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.