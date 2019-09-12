close

Anna Faris

Why Anna Faris was banned from New Zealand in 2010?

Los Angeles: Actress Anna Faris has revealed that she was once banned from entering New Zealand, while shooting for the film "Yogi Bear" in 2010.

Speaking on the Life Is Short podcast, Faris recalled receiving a letter from the Minister Of Tourism , saying she apparently wasn't welcome back in the country, reports metro.co.uk.

She said: "I didn't get kicked out, that sounds so dramatic, I didn't get kicked out. I did 'Yogi Bear' there and I was walking and it was a long shoot and there were days… most days I only said, Yogi!"

After shooting, Anna was invited to Queens Of The Stone Age concert, and on her way back, she experienced vulgar encounters with locals.

"I was walking back… I was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and a backpack. And a car drives by and these dudes yell out like, 'show us your t**ts', but in a New Zealand accent. It all ‘felt a little random but then another car drove past and its passengers apparently yelled out: ‘We wanna f**k your p***y," the "Overboard" actress said.

But when she later told the story on the George Lopez Show, things took an interesting turn.

Faris added: "I recounted this story, because it was the only one I had, on this very short-lived George Lopez show and then I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism Of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country."

Now, everything is sorted. She is allowed to visit the country again.

 

Anna FarisNew ZealandYogi BearHollywood
