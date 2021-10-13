हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farah Khan

Why Farah Khan, Anu Malik haven't collaborated again after 'Main Hoon Na'

Anu Malik and Farah Khan's candid confession and his surprise performance will grab the attention of the audience.

File Photo

MUMBAI: Renowned music composer and singer Anu Malik will be seen as the special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' this weekend. He will be sharing some interesting anecdotes on the show.

Judge of the show Farah Khan and Anu Malik will be having a candid conversation that will surprise everyone. During the conversation some secrets will also come out. Comedian Sanket Bhosale asked Farah Khan and Anu Malik about the real reason why they've not collaborated again after the movie 'Main Hoon Na'.

Responding to Sanket, the director and the music composer made some unexpected comments that left everyone stunned.

Farah Khan revealed, "Main Hoon Na's music was so good that after the movie, I didn't know how we both could top that. However, we have worked together on several reality shows, and we continue to share a great bond."

Anu Malik, on the other hand, mentioned, "I really think Farah is a wonderful filmmaker and I respect her. If she took me for a film, she must have thought about it and after that, she took the decision of having me on board for composing the music of `Main Hoon Na`. When she decided not to take me for a movie, she must have thought about all aspects too. My love and respect for her will always be the same."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

