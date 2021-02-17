Why Rihanna's topless pic on Twitter is making netizens furious?

New Delhi: International singing sensation Rihanna has managed to hog the limelight one more time. The 'Umbrella' singer took to Twitter recently and dropped a bomb of a topless picture tagging her brand Savage X Fenty.

But what's making people angry on social media?

Well, Rihanna not just posed topless in the picture covering her modesty, but also can be seen wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant in light purple colour. Many internet surfers have been irked by this.

Netizens slammed the singer for disrespecting the religious beliefs of the Hindu community.

WHY RIHANNA IS IN NEWS

One must not forget, earlier this year, Rihanna made it to headlines after she posted a news link claiming internet services being shut in New Delhi amid farmers' protest.

After Rihanna, many others joined the bandwagon and expressed their opinions on the farmers' protest in India.

Born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is also into acting and producing music. She earned recognition for her albums 'Music of the Sun' (2005) and 'A Girl like Me' (2006), followed by her third album, 'Good Girl Gone Bad' (2007).

Her immensely popular song 'Umbrella' earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award, making her a famous global icon. Ever since Rihanna has released several hits. She has collaborated with artists such as Drake, Eminem, and Calvin Harris.

With sales of over 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records.

Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014 as of 2019, she is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.