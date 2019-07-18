Why so serious Kim Sharma? See pics

New Delhi: The pretty looking Kim Sharma was last night spotted in Juhu but her usual smile was missing. The 'Mohabbatein' girl was clicked wearing a formal attire and was giving full boss lady feels in a crisp white shirt and beige pants.

Her tan heels and slide bag complemented her 'look of the day'. Also, she added perfection to it by wearing geek glasses. But why so serious Kim? Well, on spotting the shutterbugs, she did not flash her usual cutesy smile but maintained a straight face.

Check photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Hmm...looks like she was busy and didn't really wanna pose and go click click.

Well, we understand!

A few days back, Kim was clicked enjoying her late-night auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens. Sometime back, she was in news for allegedly dating handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane. The duo was spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions but recently it was reported that the two have called it quits.

Harshvardhan in a cryptic Instagram post hinted at their alleged break-up.