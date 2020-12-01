Why Urmila Matondkar is trending and all you need to know about her

New Delhi: Speculations are rife that actress Urmila Matondkar may join Shiv Sena on Tuesday, December 1. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday, ANI reports: "She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi'." If Urmila joins hands with Shiv Sena, this will be her second step into the world of politics.

In 2019, during the Lok Sabha election, the actress had made her political debut with Congress, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. However, she unsuccessfully contested the election from the Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September last year citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress".

Urmila Matondkar, 46, is one of the most loved stars of Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess in many blockbuster and critically-acclaimed films and ruled the industry in the 90s. She entered the industry as a child artiste and worked for years. Urmila played a pivotal role in 'Masoom' and years later, she was the leading lady in the romantic drama 'Rangeela', which made her an overnight sensation.

Urmila is also known for movies such as ' Judaai', 'Satya', 'Khoobsurat', 'Jungle', 'Kaun', Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Pinjar', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara' among others.

Marathi movie 'Ajoba' (2014) marks her last film on the big screen. However, she has made quite a few appearances in other projects in cameo roles and special dance sequences.

Talking about her personal life, Urmila surprised everyone by marrying model-turned-businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. The wedding was a quiet ceremony and was hosted in Mumbai. The couple is happily married and Mohsin often features in Urmila's Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut were engaged in a war of words after the latter made certain remarks on targetting the 'Rangeela' star on the social media.